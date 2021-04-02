Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered Dietitian, shared this recipe for a 20 minute Spring Salad with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad
Serves 6
Ingredients
– ½ cup packed cilantro leaves
– ½ cup Hy-Vee light sour cream
– ¼ cup Gustare Vita olive oil
– 3 tbsp water
– 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
– 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
– 1 tbsp light agave nectar
– 2 tsp Hy-Vee taco seasoning
– 1 (10-oz.) bag Hy-Vee hearts of romaine
– 1 (10 oz.) bag shredded red cabbage
– 6 Hy-Vee taco bowls
– 2 cups shredded Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken
– 2 cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts fajita vegetables
– 1 cup canned black beans in chili sauce, rinsed and drained
– 1 cup chopped Hy-Vee Short Cuts pineapple
– ¾ cup Hy-Vee finely shredded taco cheese
– 1 cup Hy-Vee Santa Fe-style tortilla strips
All You Do
1. For dressing, combine cilantro, sour cream, olive oil, water, lime juice, chipotle pepper, agave
nectar and taco seasoning in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth; set aside.
2. Toss romaine and cabbage with half of dressing; divide among taco bowls. Toss chicken with
remaining dressing. Top greens with chicken, fajita vegetables, beans, pineapple, cheese and
tortilla strips.