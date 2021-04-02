MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect in two armed robberies on the University of Minnesota’s campus in Minneapolis has been arrested.
According to the university, the female suspect was arrested by University of Minnesota police in connection to armed robberies on March 28 and March 29. In both robberies, the suspect threatened victims with a handgun.
The suspect was described as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s and was wearing mostly all black clothing during the robberies.
The University of Minnesota releases safety advisories here.
More On WCCO.com:
.