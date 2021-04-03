MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials have reported 2,075 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths. More than 25% of Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series.
It's the third day in a row that the Minnesota Department of Health has reported a case count above 2,000. The last time the numbers were this high was in early January.
Minnesota’s cases have been climbing for the past few weeks; on Friday, Minnesota became one of the top hot-spots for new cases in the country. According to the Center for Disease Control, the state is seeing a seven-day case rate of nearly 200 per 100,000 residents, which is the 10th highest in the country.
Officials have linked the recent surge in cases to the U.K. variant of the virus.

Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health brought the state’s cumulative case count to 526,267. The state has seen 6,875 fatalities since the pandemic began.
As of April 1, more than 2.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state; 40% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose, and more than 82% of seniors (ages 65 and older) have received at least one vaccine dose.
In the last 24 hours, the state has processed more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests.
Of those who have contracted the virus, 503,024 no longer need to self-isolate.