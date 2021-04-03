MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews responded Friday evening to a large grass fire burning in a Twin Cities park.
Around 9 p.m., a fire was reported at Veterans Park, just south of Highway 62, near the Crosstown in Richfield.
Firefighters were working to get it under control. Crews reported that it was contained to the swam as of late Friday evening.
It’s been so dry and windy, the Department of Natural Resources says the risk for grass fires is “very high” in most of the Twin Cities. A red flag warning was issued on Friday across the state, which has since expired.
“With the current red flag conditions affecting the area, a fire can start and spread very quickly,” said Fire Chief Mike Dobesh. “As a department, we were able to respond, assess the situation, and deploy a plan that allowed us to limit the damage to the natural areas of the park.”
The park’s bridges, recreational buildings, playground equipment, and other structures were spared from the fire.
“Most people do not realize how tricky a cattail fire can be to get under control,” said Recreation Services Department Director Amy Markle. “The RFD’s quick response protected not just the park structures, but also possibly the surrounding neighborhoods and highway.”
Several Bloomington Fire Department units are helping Richfield’s force.