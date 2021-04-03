MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Sunday will be a #Top10WxDay, with high temperatures expected to reach the mid-70s.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says temperatures more typical of June are on the way, starting on Saturday. In the metro area, they’ll reach 70 degrees, and 75 degrees on Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler around the larger lakes however, with the wind coming off the chillier waters.
After a conditional threat for strong thunderstorms on Monday, temperatures will drop again. But Thursday and Friday both look to be clear and warm for the Twins games.
There are concerns for brush fires for the weekend, as most of Minnesota and Wisconsin are running abnormally dry. The majority of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger.