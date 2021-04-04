MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The dry and windy weather continues to fuel grass fires in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The “Perida Fire” erupted Sunday in Burnett County, Wisconsin, burning part of a farm. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says three structures were destroyed, and at least 40 acres were burned. Minnesota DNR crews are assisting with the effort.
A grass fire also burned Sunday afternoon in Woodbury near two stretches Interstate 494, by Valley Creek and Lake roads. Authorities say the causes of Sunday’s reported fires are still unknown.