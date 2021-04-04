Derek Chauvin TrialMPD's Highest Ranking Officer Calls Knee On George Floyd's Neck 'Totally Unnecessary'
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Grass Fire, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources, Wisconsin News, Woodbury News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The dry and windy weather continues to fuel grass fires in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A truck burned in the Perida Fire (credit: CBS)

The “Perida Fire” erupted Sunday in Burnett County, Wisconsin, burning part of a farm. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says three structures were destroyed, and at least 40 acres were burned. Minnesota DNR crews are assisting with the effort.

The Woodbury grass fire (credit: MnDOT)

A grass fire also burned Sunday afternoon in Woodbury near two stretches Interstate 494, by Valley Creek and Lake roads. Authorities say the causes of Sunday’s reported fires are still unknown.