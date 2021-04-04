MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What an end to the weekend weather-wise, with a #Top10WxDay on tap for Easter Sunday.
After a slightly cloudy start, we’ll see some sunshine Sunday morning and then a mix of sun and clouds later on, according to WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak.
By the afternoon, we’ll hit the 70s, with a high around 75 expected in the Twin Cities. Up north will be a bit cooler, with the mid-60s expected in some areas and the North Shore seeing highs in the low 50s.
As nice as Sunday will be, Monday will be even warmer. It’ll be our first shot at 80 degrees since Oct. 9.
Storms are in the forecast for Monday night, which will bring a cooldown back to the 50s. More rain is expected throughout the week.
Temperatures will likely climb back to the 60s by next weekend.
Show us how you’re enjoying the warm weather using #Top10WxDay and #WCCO on social media.