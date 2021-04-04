MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck in southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said Scott Christensen was driving westbound on County Road 26 near Montgomery around 3:30 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck going east.
The crash occurred on a curve in the road near County Road 136.
Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the pickup, a 55-year-old woman and 56-year-old man, respectively, were uninjured.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.