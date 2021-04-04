MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Duluth Fire Department says one person was killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment fire, just months after a man died in a blaze in the same building.
Crews were called to the building at 631 East 3rd Street in the East Hillside on a report of a fire in one of the units of a two-story eight-plex. The unit’s resident was found dead, but firefighters were able to rescue their dog.
The fire was contained to just that one unit. No one else was hurt. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.
A man died in a fire in the same building last August.