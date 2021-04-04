Derek Chauvin TrialMPD's Highest Ranking Officer Calls Knee On George Floyd's Neck 'Totally Unnecessary'
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage girl is dead and a young man has life-threatening injuries after an overnight rollover crash near Cannon Falls.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 22-year-old man was driving north on Highway 52 around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle left the roadway, crossed to the southbound lanes and rolled.

His passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was killed in the crash.

The driver was hospitalized. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.