MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage girl is dead and a young man has life-threatening injuries after an overnight rollover crash near Cannon Falls.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 22-year-old man was driving north on Highway 52 around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle left the roadway, crossed to the southbound lanes and rolled.
His passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was killed in the crash.
The driver was hospitalized. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.