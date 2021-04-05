MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people from Minneapolis have been charged in connection with a series of carjackings in the Twin Cities last year.
Jeremiah Ironrope, 24, faces four counts of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Krisanne Benjamin, 25, is charged with three counts of carjacking.
Ironrope and Benjamin are accused of stealing cars on three separate occasions in the summer of 2020. Ironrope is accused of a fourth carjacking in December.
Ironrope had a sawed-off shotgun during one of the carjackings, according to the attorney’s office.
