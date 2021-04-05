MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The second week of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial is set to begin Monday, and the jury is expected to hear more about the former Minneapolis police officer’s training. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo could take the stand, as he is slated to testify this week.

Testimony is scheduled to resume around 9:30 a.m. Before that, Judge Peter Cahill might hear motions about the evidence that’ll be presented in court this week. WCCO-TV is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial on CBSN Minnesota. Jason DeRusha is anchoring the coverage, and defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, will provide expert analysis.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd. Prosecutors say that Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd, who is Black, lay prone, handcuffed and pleading for air. Bystander video of the arrest went viral, sparking outrage and unrest in the Twin Cities, as well as a national reckoning with racism and police brutality.

In court, Chauvin’s defense is arguing that Floyd died due to underlying health conditions and ingesting pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl during his arrest outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Officers had responded to Cup Foods on 38th and Chicago that evening after a report that Floyd had tried to use a phony $20 bill to buy cigarettes. According to testimony from Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, he was with two drug dealers when officers approached him in a car.

Late last week, the jury heard from high-ranking Minneapolis police officers, who testified that Chauvin’s actions were not in line with police training. In his testimony on Friday, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the highest ranking officer on the force and the head of the homicide division, called the knee to the neck “totally unnecessary.” He added that once Floyd was in handcuffs, there was “no reason” for the officers to have felt they were in danger and continue using deadly force.

Also last week, the jury heard days of emotional testimony, particularly from those who witnessed Floyd’s arrest. The teenager who filmed the viral bystander video, Darnella Frazier, told the court that seeing Floyd’s final moments changed her life. “When I look at George Floyd, I see my dad, my brother,” Frazier said, adding that she stays up some nights, apologizing to Floyd for not being able to do more.

Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief, is expected to take the stand this week. He is the city’s first Black chief. In June, after he fired Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, he called Floyd’s death a “murder,” explaining that it was not due to lake of training. “Chauvin knew what he was doing,” he wrote then.

The three other former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. They are slated to stand trial in August.