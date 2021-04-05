UPDATE (12:34 p.m.): For more than an hour, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was questioned by prosecutors Monday about his history with the force, department policy and officer training.

The questioning has yet to turn to what happened on May 25, when Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. The chief is set to be questioned and cross examined following a lunch break. Court is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m.

WATCH: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is testifying in the #DerekChauvinTrial, and described the motto of the police department and what it means. WATCH: https://t.co/nHYrdo9ksK

UPDATES: https://t.co/KzT7ZNY8og pic.twitter.com/1DBg6gdkoQ — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 5, 2021

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.): Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria testifies in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

When prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked about what it means to be a police officer, Arradondo said that “the badge means a lot,” explaining that a citizen’s interactions with officers could be their first — and possibly only — interaction with government. The chief says this underscores officers’ duty to treat people with dignity.

Arradondo joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1989 and steadily rose through the ranks, serving in leadership roles in several areas of the department. He became the chief of police in July of 2017.

WATCH: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies in the #DerekChauvinTrial. He says he joined the police to give back to his community. WATCH: https://t.co/WWttb6VB4i

UPDATES: https://t.co/KzT7ZNY8og pic.twitter.com/wi4TbaXNhi — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 5, 2021

UPDATE (11:06 a.m.): Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, the doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead on May 25, is being questioned by Eric Nelson, the attorney for Derek Chauvin.

Langenfeld testifies that fentanyl and methamphetamine can cause hypoxia, or oxygen deficiency. The autopsy report found both drugs in Floyd’s system.

Langenfeld told the court that Floyd’s blood gas sample showed that he had elevated levels of CO2. When asked about the primary reason that fentanyl is considered dangerous, he said it’s because it suppresses breathing.

UPDATE (9:54 a.m.): The first witness to give testimony Monday was Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, the doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead on May 25.

Langenfeld was a senior resident at Hennepin Healthcare during the summer of 2020. He testified that Floyd was in cardiac arrest when he arrived at the downtown Minneapolis hospital.

When asked if Floyd’s heart was ever beating on its own, Langenfeld said: “Not to a degree sufficient to sustain life.”

WATCH: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld testifies in the #DerekChauvinTrial, and describes the moments leading up to pronouncing George Floyd dead. WATCH: https://t.co/XkXhVWLnNO

UPDATES: https://t.co/hRFXixxt7W pic.twitter.com/WfWAGYYOpD — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 5, 2021

Langenfeld said that Floyd arrived at the hospital in PEA (pulseless electrical activity) state, meaning that he had no pulse but did show some electrical activity. The doctor said that PEA state can suggest hypoxia, or low oxygen.

When asked if drugs could have caused Floyd’s cardiac arrest, Langenfeld said yes, but he had no information on what drugs Floyd might have taken and therefor could not give an antidote.

When prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked what his leading theory was in regard to Floyd’s cardiac arrest, Langenfeld answered that it was asphyxia, or oxygen deficiency.

UPDATE (9:28 a.m.): Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is set to testify Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, confirmed this during a motions hearing Monday morning. Also set to testify Monday are Cmdr. Katie Blackwell and Sgt. Ker Yang; both are from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Nelson asked Judge Peter Cahill to limit the officers’ testimony so that they can’t give their opinion on Chauvin’s use of force during the arrest of George Floyd. Nelson also objected last week to the opinions given by other high-ranking officers, one of which who told the court that Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck was “totally unnecessary.”

UPDATE (9:18 a.m.): Judge Peter Cahill conducts a Schwartz hearing, an investigation of juror misconduct or if they were exposed to publicity. He gave the jury a handout and asked them a serious of questions. The hearing was on the record but not broadcast via audio or video.

The judge ruled there was no juror misconduct.

Judge was conducting a Schwartz hearing, which investigates juror misconduct or if they were exposed to publicity. He ruled no juror misconduct. We're standing by for more information from the pool reporters as to the line of questioning. #ChauvinTrial — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) April 5, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The second week of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial is set to begin Monday, and the jury is expected to hear more about the former Minneapolis police officer’s training. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo could take the stand, as he is slated to testify this week.

Testimony is scheduled to resume around 9:30 a.m. Before that, Judge Peter Cahill might hear motions about the evidence that’ll be presented in court this week. WCCO-TV is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial on CBSN Minnesota. Jason DeRusha is anchoring the coverage, and defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, will provide expert analysis.

RELATED: Watch Gavel-To-Gavel Coverage Of The Derek Chauvin Trail

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd. Prosecutors say that Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd, who is Black, lay prone, handcuffed and pleading for air. Bystander video of the arrest went viral, sparking outrage and unrest in the Twin Cities, as well as a national reckoning with racism and police brutality.

In court, Chauvin’s defense is arguing that Floyd died due to underlying health conditions and ingesting pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl during his arrest outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Officers had responded to Cup Foods on 38th and Chicago that evening after a report that Floyd had tried to use a phony $20 bill to buy cigarettes. According to testimony from Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, he was with two drug dealers when officers approached him in a car.

Late last week, the jury heard from high-ranking Minneapolis police officers, who testified that Chauvin’s actions were not in line with police training. In his testimony on Friday, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the highest ranking officer on the force and the head of the homicide division, called the knee to the neck “totally unnecessary.” He added that once Floyd was in handcuffs, there was “no reason” for the officers to have felt they were in danger and continue using deadly force.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Trial Expected To Turn Focus To His Training

Also last week, the jury heard days of emotional testimony, particularly from those who witnessed Floyd’s arrest. The teenager who filmed the viral bystander video, Darnella Frazier, told the court that seeing Floyd’s final moments changed her life. “When I look at George Floyd, I see my dad, my brother,” Frazier said, adding that she stays up some nights, apologizing to Floyd for not being able to do more.

Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief, is expected to take the stand this week. He is the city’s first Black chief. In June, after he fired Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, he called Floyd’s death a “murder,” explaining that it was not due to lake of training. “Chauvin knew what he was doing,” he wrote then.

The three other former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. They are slated to stand trial in August.