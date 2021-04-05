MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Loving the summer temperatures? Get outside and enjoy even more. The Twin Cities tied a record for high temperatures on Monday.

But there is severe weather possible in the evening.

According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities, the Twin Cities hit 80 degrees just before 12:30 p.m. That ties the old record, set April 5, 1991.

First 80 degree day of the year for the Twin Cities!

Unsurprisingly, this is the metro’s first 80 degree day of 2021.

Severe weather is also a factor Monday, with isolated storms developing after 7 p.m. A few may contain some hail and higher wind gusts. These should pull through the Twin Cities by 1 a.m. with the severe threat ending at this time.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the severe weather threat is a “a conditional threat meaning that storms may not be able to overcome the modest amount of t-storm fuel.”