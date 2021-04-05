Derek Chauvin Trial2nd Week Of Testimony Expected To Focus On Ex-Officer's Training
By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Loving the summer temperatures? Get outside and enjoy even more on Monday. We could tie a record for high temperature. But there is severe weather possible in the evening.

According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, temperatures will be close to 80 degrees Monday afternoon, with a high of 80 possible. That would tie the old record. In 1991, the high temperature record was set for April 5 at 80 degrees.

Severe weather is also a factor Monday, with isolated storms developing after 7 pm. A few may contain some hail and higher wind gusts. These should pull through the Twin Cities by 1 a.m. with the severe threat ending at this time.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the severe weather threat is a “a conditional threat meaning that storms may not be able to overcome the modest amount of t-storm fuel.”

