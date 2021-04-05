MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Loving the summer temperatures? Get outside and enjoy even more on Monday. We could tie a record for high temperature. But there is severe weather possible in the evening.
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, temperatures will be close to 80 degrees Monday afternoon, with a high of 80 possible. That would tie the old record. In 1991, the high temperature record was set for April 5 at 80 degrees.
Severe weather is also a factor Monday, with isolated storms developing after 7 pm. A few may contain some hail and higher wind gusts. These should pull through the Twin Cities by 1 a.m. with the severe threat ending at this time.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the severe weather threat is a “a conditional threat meaning that storms may not be able to overcome the modest amount of t-storm fuel.”
SEVERE T-STORM THREAT TODAY in #MNwx #WIwx, generally from 7pm–12a. Highest risk for wind/hail is in/near the yellow-shaded area This is a conditional threat meaning that storms may not be able to overcome the modest amount of t-storm fuel. @WCCOShaffer @LisaMeadowsCBS wil update pic.twitter.com/QOVMso8gpV
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 5, 2021
These are within reach today! @wcco pic.twitter.com/ymEpfocpIC
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) April 5, 2021
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- Jalen Suggs’ Near-Half Court Shot Gives Gonzaga Last-Second Win Over UCLA
- Police: 2 Young Adults Dead, 2 Teens Hospitalized After Crash In Burnsville
- Motorcyclist Scott Christensen Killed In Head-On Crash With Pickup Truck Near Montgomery
- Dr. Osterholm: Loosening COVID Restrictions And UK Variant ‘Are Going To Collide’