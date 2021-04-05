MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has taken the witness stand in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday, where he said Chauvin’s actions violated the department’s policy in terms of restraint and rendering aid.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher began by asking about what it means to be a police officer, Arradondo says that “the badge means a lot,” explaining that a citizen’s interactions with officers could be their first — and possibly only — interaction with government. The chief says this underscores officers’ duty to treat people with dignity.

For more than an hour, the police chief was questioned by prosecutors Monday about his history with the force, department policy and officer training.

In the afternoon, the questioning turned to what happened on May 25, when Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck outside a south Minneapolis convenience store.

Schleicher asked if Arradondo believes Chauvin followed de-escalation policy on May 25.

“I absolutely do not agree with that … that action is not de-escalation,” he said.

Arradondo says he believes Chauvin violated the department’s restraint policies on May 25.

“That is not part of our policy, that is not what we teach and that should be condoned,” he said. “Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped.”

Arradondo said he also believes Chauvin violated the department’s policy on rendering aid.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and three other former police officers, were fired by Arradondo within 24 hours of the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. Prosecutors say that Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd, who is Black, lay prone, handcuffed and pleading for air. Bystander video of the arrest went viral, sparking outrage and unrest in the Twin Cities, nation and around the world.

Prosecutors say Chauvin’s knee killed Floyd. The defense argues that Chauvin did what he was trained to do and that Floyd’s use of drugs and underlying health conditions caused his death.

Arradondo has spoken out against Chauvin before. The Associated Press received a statement last summer, first reported by the Star Tribune, of Arradondo calling Chauvin’s actions “murder.”

In regards to questions around training, Arradondo said, “The officers knew what was happening — one intentionally caused it and the others failed to prevent it. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training.”

Arradondo, a fifth-generation Minnesotan, joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer, eventually working his way up to precinct inspector and head of the Internal Affairs Unit, which investigates officer misconduct allegations. Along the way, he and four other black officers successfully sued the department for discrimination in promotions, pay and discipline. His predecessor, Janee Harteau, promoted him to assistant chief in early 2017.

He took over months later, after Harteau was forced out over the fatal shooting of Australia native Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her house.

Many hoped Arradondo, the city’s first African American police chief, could change the culture of a department that critics said too frequently used excessive force and discriminated against people of color. He spoke of restoring trust during a swearing-in ceremony that became a community celebration featuring song, dance and prayer in a center close to where he grew up.

But George Floyd’s death, which ignited nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality, has raised questions about whether Arradondo — or any chief — can fix the department now facing a civil rights investigation.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who attempted to save George Floyd’s life and pronounced him dead on May 25, testified first

Monday. Also set to testify Monday are Cmdr. Katie Blackwell and Sgt. Ker Yang; both are from the Minneapolis Police Department.

FIRST WEEK OF TRIAL TESTIMONY

In the first week of trial testimony, jurors saw several surveillance and body-worn camera videos of Floyd’s arrest on May 25 and the events leading up to it. On the recordings, Floyd can be heard crying “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” as officers attempt to push him into a squad car. When they eventually give up, Floyd is taken to the ground, where Chauvin kneels over his neck while two other officers hold his waist and legs. One other former officer, Thomas Lane, asks if Floyd should be rolled onto his side before later wondering if he’s passing out.

At one point, the video captured Chauvin’s explanation for why he knelt on Floyd’s neck. “We gotta control this guy cuz he’s a sizeable guy, and it looks like he’s probably on something,” Chauvin said, addressing Charles McMillian, a bystander who urged Floyd to get into the squad car, saying: “You can’t win! You can’t win!”

One of the witnesses Wednesday was the teenage cashier at Cup Foods to whom Floyd handed a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Christopher Martin said he spoke with Floyd that evening about what sports he played, saying the tall, muscular man in a tank top seemed friendly but also high, as his answers to questions were delayed. Martin said that he told his manager he’d cover the $20 himself, but the manager sent him to go talk with Floyd after he left the store.

Martin and his co-workers twice tried to settle the matter with Floyd, who was in an SUV across the street with two other people, before his manager had a worker call police. After Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, Martin said he felt disbelief and guilt. “If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” he said.

Martin was just a part of the first week’s emotional testimony. The teenager who filmed the viral bystander video, Darnella Frazier, told the court that seeing Floyd’s final moments changed her life. “When I look at George Floyd, I see my dad, my brother,” Frazier said, adding that she stays up some nights, apologizing to Floyd for not being able to do more.

The most critical testimony came at the end of the week. Two fellow officers testified they thought Chauvin went too far, including homicide unit head Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the department’s most-senior officer.

“Totally unnecessary,” Zimmerman said. “Pulling him down to the ground face down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for.”

The three other former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. They are slated to stand trial in August.