MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fairgrounds will serve as a federally supported COVID-19 vaccination site this spring, officials announced Monday.
Gov. Tim Walz and the Federal Emergency Management Agency jointly announced the clinic, which they say will administer 168,000 doses over eight weeks beginning April 14.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: After Holiday Without Update, MDH Reports 1,385 New Cases, 10 New Deaths
The site is aimed at vaccinating socially vulnerable populations in the zip codes near the fairgrounds.
The fairground doses will be a mix of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and officials said more than 100,000 total people will be vaccinated during the clinic’s eight-week run.
These doses are in addition to Minnesota’s regular vaccine allocations.
Shots at the site are by appointment only. Those eligible can make an appointment through the state’s Vaccine Connector or calling the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053.
Vaccines are provided at no cost and insurance or identification will not be required.
As of Monday, Minnesota has administered about 2.89 million doses of vaccine, with 1,164,187 people having completed the entire vaccine series. Roughly 1.8 million Minnesotans, or a bit over one-third of the state’s overall population, have received at least one dose.
