Coborn’s dietitian Emily Parent shared these pork recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Instant Pot Lean Pork Street Tacos
Ingredients
4 Lbs. Lean, Boneless Pork Roast (center cut or sirloin, cut into 2” chunks)
1 tsp. Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp. Black Pepper
1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
1 Cup Unsalted Chicken Stock
4 Garlic Cloves, minced
1/2 Cup Fresh Orange Juice
1/4 Cup Fresh Lime Juice
1 tsp. Dried Oregano
1 tsp. Ground Cumin
1 tsp. Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp. Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
Corn Tortillas (4 1/2-inch)
Optional Garnishes
Pickled Red Onion
Jalapeno Slices
Queso Fresco Cheese, crumbled
Cilantro
Sliced Radishes
Diced Pineapple
Instructions
Season pork chunks on all sides with salt and pepper. Click the “Sauté” setting on the Instant Pot. Once warm, add oil and add just enough pork to cover the inner pot without overcrowding; about 1/4 of the pork. Sear pork, turning every 45-60 seconds until browned on all sides. Transfer pork to a clean bowl and repeat with the remaining pork. Press “Cancel” to turn off the heat.
Add in remaining ingredients to Instant Pot, briefly stir to combine. Add the cooked pork and close lid securely and set vent to “Sealing”. Cook on high pressure for 30 minutes, followed by a natural release (about 15 minutes). Open the lid once safe to do so.
Preheat oven broiler. Shred the pork using two forks then use a slotted spoon to remove the pork and place on a baking sheet. Broil for 3-5 minutes, or until the edges of the pork begin browning and crisping up. Divide pork among tortilla shells. Top with garnishes. Remaining liquid can be used as a dip.
Egg Roll In A Bowl
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. Grapeseed Oil
1/2 Cup Red Onion, diced
6 Green Onions, sliced
1 Tbsp. Minced Garlic
1 Tbsp. Finely Minced Ginger
1 Lb. Ground Pork
2 tsp. Sriracha
16 Oz. Coleslaw mix (from 1 bag)
1 Red Bell Pepper, sliced thinly
1/2 Cup Matchstick Carrots
3 Tbsp. Lower Sodium Soy Sauce (or coconut aminos!)
1 tsp. Sesame Oil
1 Tbsp. Rice Wine Vinegar
1/4 tsp. Black Pepper
Salt (to taste)
Wonton Strips (for garnish, optional)
Black Sesame Seeds
Sauce Options
Hoisin Sauce (or duck sauce, drizzled for a sweet sauce, optional)
Sriracha (or sweet chili garlic sauce, drizzled for a spicy sauce, optional)
Greek yogurt (mix with sriracha and lime juice for a creamy sauce)
Instructions
Heat grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add red onion, cook 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Add ground pork and sriracha. Cook and crumble until pork is cooked through about 7-10 minutes. Add coleslaw mix, bell pepper, carrots, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, black pepper and salt, to taste, and stir until well combined. Cook, stirring regularly, until cabbage is tender, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk together your favorite sauce combination.
Spoon pork-cabbage mixture into serving bowls. Drizzle with sauce. Garnish.