MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand in the Derek Chauvin trial, more Minneapolis police officers are expected to testify on Tuesday. So far, the jury has heard a number of high-ranking officers condemn Chauvin’s decision to kneel on George Floyd’s neck, calling the restraint against policy and “totally unnecessary.”

Court is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. with a motions hearing concerning the possible testimony of Morries Hall, who has invoked the 5th Amendment so as to not incriminate himself. According to the testimony of Courteney Ross, the girlfriend of George Floyd, Hall was in a vehicle with Floyd when officers arrested him on May 25 at 38th and Chicago. Ross told the court that Hall sold drugs to her and Floyd, as recently as a week before Floyd’s death.

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, said that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office could grant Hall immunity in the case, thereby forcing him to testify. If granted immunity, Hall could testify as soon as Tuesday.

Following the hearing, testimony is slated to resume around 9:15 a.m. More Minneapolis police officers are expected to take the stand. WCCO-TV is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial on CBSN Minnesota. Jason DeRusha is anchoring the coverage, and Tamburino is offering expert analysis.

In hours of testimony on Monday, Arradondo, the chief of Minneapolis police, told the court that when Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes it was against department policy. “Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped,” he said. He added that he also believes Chauvin violated the department’s policy on rendering medical aid.

Cross examination by Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, focused on the difference between the department’s best practices and the situational nature of police work. The defense is trying to convince the jury that Floyd died due to underlying health conditions and a drug overdose, not Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd’s death the day after the fatal encounter. Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three former officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. They are scheduled to stand trial in August.

Also on Monday, the jury heard testimony from Katie Blackwell, the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th Precinct inspector and former training commander. She said that she’s known Chauvin for almost 20 years and confirmed that Chauvin had training on defensive tactics several times.

When prosecutors displayed an image of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and asked if that is a technique on which the Minneapolis Police Department trains officers, Blackwell said: “It is not. I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is, so that’s not what we train.”