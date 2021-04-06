MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities teenager is now a champion after competing during Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club.
There was no green jacket, but in his purple polo, 14-year-old Sam Udovich got to hoist the cup in Georgia.
“I was definitely the most confident this year than I was any other year,” Udovich said.
In his third return to the tournament, the Inver Grove Heights teen dominated the Drive, Chip & Putt competition.
“Justin Thomas, probably one of the best golfers in the world, came over and congratulated me,” he said.
At home, he tees up at Southview Country Club in West St. Paul, and will play for his high school team this spring.
“Being at Augusta like really made me think about practicing more and more just to get there because it’s where the pros play,” he said.
Udovich competes in Junior Golf tournaments across the country.
This weekend, the pros step up to the tee at Augusta. Catch the action Saturday and Sunday afternoon on CBS.
