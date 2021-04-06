MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A weekend grass fire in central Minnesota started when a woman was cooking maple syrup in her yard, authorities say.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said it first learned of the fire around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. A caller said the pasture behind a home on the 20100 block of County Road 156 in Albany Township was ablaze and the fire was heading for nearby homes.
The Albany and Avon fire departments responded and extinguished the fire.
Authorities determined the 41-year-old homeowner started the fire in a fire pit as part of the syrup-making process. She was cited for burning during a burn ban.
