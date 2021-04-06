Derek Chauvin TrialLAPD Use Of Force Expert Says Chauvin’s Force Was ‘Excessive’
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a stretch of Interstate 35W in Burnsville is closed Tuesday night after a power line fell across the roadway.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the interstate at Burnsville Parkway. There are no reported injuries, and drivers are being warned to expect delays as crews work to remove the lines.

Check back for more details in this developing story.