MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is just two days away from the first home game with fans in the stands in two seasons — not since October 2019.

As of last week, Target Field is now allowed to host 10,000 people. But the fan experience may look a little different this year. There are a number of changes you can expect at the ballpark.

When you arrive at Target Field, you’ll need to wear a mask when you’re inside the outdoor ballpark. And for the first time all of their tickets are digital.

Now, when you find your seats, you’ll be sitting in pods spread out throughout the ballpark. The pods are for two or four people, with six feed of distance in all directions. You can have your mask off when you’re eating or drinking in your seats, but fans are expected to maintain social distancing from others at all times.

The food menu is more limited this year but the fan favorites are back in addition to two new items. You can even order food or merchandise while you’re watching the game using the MLB Ballpark app.

“You’ll get a text message saying that the order is ready and you can just come to the stand and pick it up,” Kurt Chenier, executive chef, said.

The whole ballpark is cashless this season. If you forget your cards at home you can use their reverse ATMs.

The Twins hope fans will get more than just a ball game.

“For three hours of the ballgame, (you get to) have some normalcy back,” Twins Senior VP of Operations Matt Hoy said. “We’re excited to kind of help reinvigorate downtown Minneapolis.”

There are still tickets available for eight home games this season. Fans should have the latest version of the Ballpark app to access their tickets.