MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials say some Minnesotans scheduled to receive their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations at the Minnesota Vikings training facility are going to have to wait.
Officials with the State Emergency Operations Center say the vaccination site at Eagan’s Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center was damaged in Monday evening’s storm, leading to a postponement for those set to get their shots this Wednesday.
READ MORE: State Debuts Vaccine Outreach Campaign Aimed At Frontline Workforce
“The state is working around the clock to identify an alternate location and will contact impacted patients directly to provide an opportunity to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.
The facility became a temporary community vaccination site last month. Health care workers and Minnesotans ages 65 and older have been selected at random to receive one of the allocated 13,400 one-shot doses.
READ MORE: FBI Issues Warning Surrounding Scammers, Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards