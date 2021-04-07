ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say a 1-year-old girl was injured when someone fired gunshots at a vehicle in which she was riding.
Authorities say doctors were unable to determine whether the child had a graze wound from a bullet or was cut by glass from a broke vehicle window that was struck.
Investigators say a man was driving, a woman was in the front passenger seat and two young children were in the back, including the girl who was injured Monday afternoon when someone in a black sedan started shooting at them.
The girl was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
