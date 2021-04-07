MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 92-year-old Hector man is dead after the SUV he was in collided with a tractor Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Buick Encore, driven by 85-year-old Jean Alice Anderson, was headed eastbound on 150th Street in Lynn Township when it crashed in the intersection at Highway 15 with the southbound tractor at about 10:32 a.m.
Passenger Marcel Jerome Mathison was killed. Anderson, also from Hector, is currently in critical condition at Hutchinson Health hospital.
The tractor driver, 39-year-old Matthew Jay Wilder of Alexandria, wasn’t hurt.
Officials say the roads were wet at the time of the crash. The state patrol is investigating.
