MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was shot Wednesday evening in his car near the intersection of 25th Avenue South and East 34th Street in the Corcoran neighborhood.
Police say the victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive.
The shooter fled the scene before officers arrive. MPD says no one is in custody, but the investigation is underway.
