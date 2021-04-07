Derek Chauvin TrialBCA Forensic Scientist Takes The Stand
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was shot Wednesday evening in his car near the intersection of 25th Avenue South and East 34th Street in the Corcoran neighborhood.

Police say the victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

A bullet casing found at the scene (credit: CBS)

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrive. MPD says no one is in custody, but the investigation is underway.