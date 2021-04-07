MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspicious death investigation has been opened in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred on the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue, which is near the area of Hennepin Avenue and Interstate 94.
First responders arrived on the scene to find a middle-aged woman deceased. According to police, the body showed signs of trauma, but the nature of the injuries is currently unreleased.
MPD has opened a suspicious death investigation. Officials say there is no threat to the public and no one has been arrested in the case at this time.
The identification and official cause of death will be provided by the medical examiner. If the death is ruled a homicide it will be the 18th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- Buffalo Business Owner With Huge ‘Trump 2020’ Flag Prepared To ‘Go To Jail’ For Violating City Rules
- Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
- Storm Damage Halts Vaccinations At Minnesota Vikings Training Facility
- CDC Issues New Guidance Surrounding COVID-19 Transmission From Surfaces