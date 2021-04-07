MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg during what police called a “domestic-related” incident overnight in St. Paul.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Thomas Avenue just before midnight Tuesday night after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and someone screaming.
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His mother told police a woman shot at her and her son from a nearby home. The mother and son were in a vehicle at the time.
Officers searched the nearby home, finding a gun, bullets and “suspected narcotics.”
No one has been arrested.
Minnesota has a domestic violence hotline available 24 hours a day. The number is 866-223-1111.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- Buffalo Business Owner With Huge ‘Trump 2020’ Flag Prepared To ‘Go To Jail’ For Violating City Rules
- Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
- Storm Damage Halts Vaccinations At Minnesota Vikings Training Facility
- CDC Issues New Guidance Surrounding COVID-19 Transmission From Surfaces