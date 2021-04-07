Derek Chauvin TrialFirst Investigator To Probe George Floyd's Death Takes The Stand
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Shooting, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg during what police called a “domestic-related” incident overnight in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Thomas Avenue just before midnight Tuesday night after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and someone screaming.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His mother told police a woman shot at her and her son from a nearby home. The mother and son were in a vehicle at the time.

Officers searched the nearby home, finding a gun, bullets and “suspected narcotics.”

No one has been arrested.

Minnesota has a domestic violence hotline available 24 hours a day. The number is 866-223-1111.