Derek Chauvin TrialBCA Forensic Scientist Takes The Stand
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman faces charges after police say she lied to 911, triggering an AMBER Alert.

Jessica Gallagher, 41, is charged with falsely reporting a crime and making a fictitious 911 call to prompt response.

Back in February, the woman told police someone stole her SUV outside a Minneapolis restaurant, with her 2-year-old girl still inside.

Prosecutors say Gallagher admitted that she lied, saying her vehicle was not stolen and her child was safe at home with a grandmother the entire time.

She told police she did it because she wanted an ex-boyfriend out of her life.

If found guilty, Gallagher faces up to 15 months behind bars and up to $4,000 in fines.