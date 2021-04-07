MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman faces charges after police say she lied to 911, triggering an AMBER Alert.
Jessica Gallagher, 41, is charged with falsely reporting a crime and making a fictitious 911 call to prompt response.
Back in February, the woman told police someone stole her SUV outside a Minneapolis restaurant, with her 2-year-old girl still inside.
Prosecutors say Gallagher admitted that she lied, saying her vehicle was not stolen and her child was safe at home with a grandmother the entire time.
She told police she did it because she wanted an ex-boyfriend out of her life.
If found guilty, Gallagher faces up to 15 months behind bars and up to $4,000 in fines.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- Buffalo Business Owner With Huge ‘Trump 2020’ Flag Prepared To ‘Go To Jail’ For Violating City Rules
- Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
- Storm Damage Halts Vaccinations At Minnesota Vikings Training Facility
- CDC Issues New Guidance Surrounding COVID-19 Transmission From Surfaces