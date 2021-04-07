MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that individuals who were scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the TCO Performance Center will now receive them at the U.S. Bank Stadium.
In a press conference, Gov. Walz said the reason for the transfer of the vaccination site is due to recent weather damage sustained by the TCO.
Officials say appointments were postponed Wednesday due to the move but impacted patients will be contacted as soon as possible to reschedule their vaccines.
Appointments after Wednesday originally scheduled at TCO remain scheduled and will now be administered at the U.S. Bank Stadium.
The temporary U.S. Bank Stadium event joins eight permanent Community Vaccination sites in Minnesota, including Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, St. Cloud, Mankato, Oakdale and the Minneapolis Convention Center.