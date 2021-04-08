Derek Chauvin Trial9th Day Of Testimony Could Shift To Medical Experts
By Christiane Cordero
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain or shine, the Minnesota Twins will be back in action in Minneapolis Thursday.

The Home Opener against the Seattle Mariners is this afternoon. For the first time since October 2019, fans will be back inside Target Field — 10,000 of them.

That makes it the largest gathering in the state since the pandemic began. And the team is ready.

First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Gates open about 90 minutes before that.

Former coach and manager Ron Gardenhire will throw the ceremonial first pitch to his son Toby, who is set to manage the St. Paul Saints, the Twins’ new Triple-A affiliate.

On and off rain is possible during the game, but WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak believes the game will still go on.

If you’re heading to the ballpark, have your phone ready with your digital ticket. Also, face coverings are required.

