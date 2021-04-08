MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain or shine, the Minnesota Twins will be back in action in Minneapolis Thursday.
The Home Opener against the Seattle Mariners is this afternoon. For the first time since October 2019, fans will be back inside Target Field — 10,000 of them.
That makes it the largest gathering in the state since the pandemic began. And the team is ready.
First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Gates open about 90 minutes before that.
Former coach and manager Ron Gardenhire will throw the ceremonial first pitch to his son Toby, who is set to manage the St. Paul Saints, the Twins’ new Triple-A affiliate.
On and off rain is possible during the game, but WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak believes the game will still go on.
I'm pretty convinced the @Twins WILL play their home opener on Thursday, and also pretty convinced it'll rain off and on during the game. I agree with this overall scenario of steadier morning rain transitioning to spotty showers. @LisaMeadowsCBS will update at noon! pic.twitter.com/588t1G6xph
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 7, 2021
If you’re heading to the ballpark, have your phone ready with your digital ticket. Also, face coverings are required.
