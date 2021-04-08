MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The ninth day of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial is set for Thursday, and it’s possible that the state will begin calling medical experts to testify that George Floyd died of asphyxia under the ex-officer’s knee.

Court is expected to resume around 8:30 a.m. with a hearing concerning the possible testimony of Morries Hall, the man who was with Floyd in a vehicle on May 25 before officers arrived at 38th and Chicago. Courteney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, testified last week that Hall sold Floyd and her drugs, as recently as a week before Floyd’s death.

In a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, Adrienne Cousins, Hall’s public defender, said that her client would invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination. She argued that if Hall testifies, he could be charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

Judge Peter Cahill agreed that much of the defense’s questions for Hall would be incriminating. However, he believed that Hall could testify to Floyd’s state in the car before officers arrived outside Cup Foods. The judge instructed Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, to draft questions for Hall and Counsins to consider by Thursday.

The morning hearing could end with Hall agreeing to testify on the questions provided. However, it could also end with Hall being granted immunity, thereby nullifying the risk of incrimination.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume around 9:15 a.m., per the court’s daily schedule. The state could call on medical experts to testify on it’s central argument — that Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

WCCO-TV is live streaming the trial on CBSN Minnesota. Jason DeRusha is anchoring the coverage, and legal analysis is being provided by Joe Tamburino, a criminal defense attorney who is not affiliated with the case.

On Wednesday, the court heard from crime scene investigators who testified on the evidence they analyzed in the case. Much of the testimony surrounded the pills found in the back seat of the police SUV and the car that Floyd was driving. Floyd’s DNA was on the pills, which contained methamphetamine and trace amounts of fentanyl.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigators initially missed the pills in the back of the police SUV. The pills were recovered in January only after the defense asked for re-examination of the squad. “At the time I didn’t give it any forensic significance,” BCA forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson testified, concerning the pills. “The focus of it was processing the blood in the back seat.”

Also on Wednesday, the attorneys questioned the initial lead BCA investigator in the case, James Reyerson. Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, got Reyerson to agree that on body-worn camera footage Floyd can be heard telling officers that he “ate too many drugs.” It was a key point for the defense, which is trying to argue that Floyd died of underlining health conditions and a drug overdose, not Chauvin’s knee.

However, when prosecutors played a longer clip of the body-worn camera video for the court, Reyerson changed his answer on Floyd’s words. “I believe Mr. Floyd was saying, ‘I ain’t do no drugs,’” Reyerson said.