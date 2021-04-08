Derek Chauvin TrialIn 9th Day Of Testimony, Dr. Martin Tobin Says George Floyd Died Of "Low Level Of Oxygen"
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Light Rail Crash, Light Rail Transit, Local TV, Metro Transit, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit announced that both the Blue and Green lines have been delayed Thursday after a light-rail train and car were involved in a crash near Government Plaza.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. along 5th Street.

Minneapolis fire crews responded to the scene and were able to pry open the vehicle’s driver’s side door to get access to the motorist, and administer medical aid.

There was no word if there were any injuries sustained by anyone on the train.

Metro Transit did not say how long they anticipate delays to last downtown.