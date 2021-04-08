MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Construction season is around the corner, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation has over 200 projects scheduled for the year.

MnDOT announced their 2021 construction project schedule on Thursday, which includes the completion of the Interstate 35W project in Minneapolis this fall. The project started in August of 2017 to build 11 bridges and repair four more along a 2.5 mile stretch in the city.

Other projects include resurfacing and bridge repair in St. Paul on Interstate 94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, and on I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue.

In Duluth, work will begin on a multi-year project to improve safety on the Twin Ports Interchange. Blind merges and left exits will be eliminated and aging infrastructure will be replaced.

MnDOT will also be resurfacing 15.6 miles of Highway 200 near Leech Lake, reconstructing Highway 10 in Elk River between Simonet Drive and Lowell Avenue, and resurfacing Highway 87 from Frazee to the Becker and Wadena County Line.

In addition, 12.5 miles of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna will be expanded from two lanes to four lanes, and Highway 60 from Highway 14 to Highway 13 in Waterville will be resurfaced. More projects include realigning Highway 12 and reconstructing Highway 40.

“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”

To view an interactive map of all the projects scheduled for 2021, click here.