MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in three separate stabbings of three people, including two victims in their 70s, one of whom died.
According to police, the suspect “randomly stabbed” three people at different locations on March 17.
One of the victims, a 78-year-old woman, later died from her injuries. The other victims are described as a 76-year-old man and a 28-year-old man. The deceased victim and the 28-year-old man were at bus shelters when they were stabbed. The 78-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk waiting for his wife, who was at a doctor’s appointment, when he was stabbed multiple times.
Minneapolis police and Metro Transit police have determined the suspect in all three stabbings appears to be the same individual.
The suspect is described as a man with black hair, facial hair, and a height between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9. His age is unknown.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.
