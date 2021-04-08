MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wadena County officials say a 1-year-old child was pulled from a Verndale house fire Wednesday evening. Both the baby and the mother were injured in the incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at 9:42 p.m. on the 400 block of Brown Street Northwest in Verndale. There, emergency responders were dispatched to a house fire with a child still inside the home.
Several attempts to get to the child were unsuccessful due to heat and smoke. Then, fire crews were able to gain access through an upstairs window. Shortly after that, the child was located and taken by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital.
The 1-year-old girl was then flown to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
The mother was also taken to the Tri-County Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and burns. Officials say she attempted to go upstairs and get to where the child was located.
The fire is under investigation. The current condition of both victims is not known at this time.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- Buffalo Business Owner With Huge ‘Trump 2020’ Flag Prepared To ‘Go To Jail’ For Violating City Rules
- Boy, 10, Who Took Minivan And Led Police On Chase Says He Just Wanted To Buy Cheerios
- Brewery Patrons Stiff Server On Tip After Disagreeing With State’s 90-Minute Seating Rule
- Minnesota Ranks Among States With Most COVID Restrictions, Surrounded By States With Fewest