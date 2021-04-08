Derek Chauvin TrialIn 9th Day Of Testimony, Dr. Martin Tobin Says George Floyd Died Of "Low Level Of Oxygen"
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police Department, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a person was stabbed with a machete Thursday, but is expected to survive.

The stabbing occurred on the 500 block of Winona Street in St. Paul.

Police found the victim in a vehicle with a stab wound to the arm. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.