MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a person was stabbed with a machete Thursday, but is expected to survive.
The stabbing occurred on the 500 block of Winona Street in St. Paul.
Police found the victim in a vehicle with a stab wound to the arm. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
