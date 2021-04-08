MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a teenager is expected to survive after being shot late Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and Penn Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood.
The teen’s injuries are described as non-life threatening. Police are still searching for the shooter.
