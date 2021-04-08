Derek Chauvin TrialIn 9th Day Of Testimony, Dr. Martin Tobin Says George Floyd Died Of "Low Level Of Oxygen"
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A toddler is in the hospital after almost drowning in a retention pond in Olmsted County.

It happened in the backyard of a home in Stewartville Wednesday. A babysitter lost sight of the 18-month-old boy for just a moment. They found him in the retention pond and started CPR immediately.

He was taken to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, where he is in a medically-induced coma.