MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A toddler is in the hospital after almost drowning in a retention pond in Olmsted County.
It happened in the backyard of a home in Stewartville Wednesday. A babysitter lost sight of the 18-month-old boy for just a moment. They found him in the retention pond and started CPR immediately.
He was taken to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, where he is in a medically-induced coma.
