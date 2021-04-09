MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Over 23,000 drivers were cited for speeding on Minnesota roads during the months of February and March, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
So far in 2021, 84 people have died on the roads, with 35 of those incidents involving high speeds. At this time in 2020, 76 had died, of which 19 were speed-related deaths. But during the entirety of 2020, 120 people died in speed-related crashes, the most since 2008.
The “significant increase” in speed-related fatalities fueled the collaboration between DPS and the Minnesota departments of Health and Transportation, to implement extra enforcement and public outreach campaigns. The effort began in February.
MORE: 2021 Construction Projects Include Completion Of I-35W In Mpls., New Project At Twin Ports Interchange In Duluth
During February and March, a total of 23,052 drivers were cited. Within city limits, 759 drivers were cited for going 20 mph or more above the speed limit in a 30 mph area. The highest recorded speed in a 30 mph zone was a driver going 83 mph in Minneapolis.
The top speed in the metro was clocked at 127 mph in Oakdale, while in greater Minnesota, a driver was caught going 135 mph in Rochester.
Around the Twin Cities, the St. Paul Police Department cited 1,320 drivers, the most in the metro area, followed by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office with 463 citations. In Greater Minnesota, Wright County Sheriff’s office cited 283 people, followed by Elk River Police’s 180 citations.
