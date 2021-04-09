MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota is one of the top states for rising COVID cases, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Minnesota has the fourth highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 residents. It’s a jump from last week’s numbers, which put the state at tenth.
Currently, the state is seeing roughly 240 cases per 100,000 residents.
Michigan is at the top of the list, followed by New Jersey and New York.
Wisconsin is 30th, up from last week, when it was 35th.
On Friday, Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,659 new cases; in the past month, the seven-day average positivity rate has risen from 3.5% to 6.6%.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- How Do Flyovers Come Together? (Good Question)
- Lose Or Damage Your COVID Vaccine Card? Here’s What To Do
- Clarifying COVID: How Are COVID-19 Community Coordinators Tackling Language Barriers?
- 10,000 Minnesota Twins Fans Fill Target Field For Unprecedented Home Opener