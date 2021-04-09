MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced the ninth permanent community vaccination site in Minnesota, with the newest location in Lino Lakes.
According to Walz, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the former YMCA in Lino Lakes. The site joins other community vaccination sites already established in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Mankato and Oakdale.
“The state’s expansive network to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities continues to grow. Our Community Vaccine Program remains a key component of this life-saving network,” Walz said. “The community vaccination sites are getting shots into arms safely and efficiently, and this new site in Lino Lakes will help us reach more Minnesotans 16 years and older.”
The state opened vaccine eligibility to those 16 years of age and older at the end of March.
