Derek Chauvin Trial, April 9 Live Updates: Forensic Pathologist Testifies That George Floyd Died Of 'Low Oxygen,' Physiologic StressFriday will mark the 10th day of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial, and the medical examiner who performed the initial autopsy on George Floyd is expected to take the stand. His findings are key to both sides in the case, as the central argument is over Floyd's cause of death: whether it was because of Chauvin's pinning him under his knee for nearly 10 minutes or underlying health conditions and a drug overdose.