MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — FBI Minneapolis officials have announced that another Minnesotan has been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6.
According to the FBI, a 26-year-old Lindstrom man was arrested by FBI special agents Friday on charges related to criminal acts at the Capitol. Charging documents have not yet been posted.
The arrest comes a day after officials announced a second Minnesotan was arrested in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. According to the FBI, Victoria White, 36 of Rochester, was arrested by FBI Minneapolis special agents Thursday morning.
Investigators say White made several posts about the Capitol attack on Facebook, and was seen in YouTube clips that day. Investigators say she helped a rioter reach an officer to attack him, and at one point tried to grab an officer's shield. The FBI says White also did an interview about her involvement on a podcast.
The first Minnesotan accused of being involved in the insurrection at the Capitol was arrested and charged in March: 31-year-old Jordan Stotts from Moorhead. He was charged with trespassing.
According to Stotts’ criminal complaint, Stotts told the FBI that he drove down to Washington D.C. alone to attend a rally for then President Donald Trump because he wanted “to make his voice heard and be part of it.”
Stotts then went on to tell the FBI that he entered the U.S. Capitol with part of the crowd from the rally, just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. He'll be prosecuted out of Washington D.C. due to the federal charges.
Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.
