MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged a 26-year-old Lindstrom man in connection to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6.
Jonah Elijah Westbury was arrested by FBI special agents Friday. He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, as well as parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.READ MORE: White Bear Lake High School Students Walk Out After Students Receive Racist Messages
Westbury is the third Minnesotan to be charged in connection to the insurrection, and the second in a 24-hour span.
On Thursday, officials announced Victoria White, 36 of Rochester, was arrested by FBI Minneapolis special agents. She was charged later that day.
Investigators say White made several posts about the Capitol attack on Facebook, and was seen in YouTube clips that day. Investigators say she helped a rioter reach an officer to attack him, and at one point tried to grab an officer’s shield. The FBI says White also did an interview about her involvement on a podcast.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Should You Expect A Fourth Relief Payment?
The first Minnesotan accused of being involved in the insurrection at the Capitol was arrested and charged in March: 31-year-old Jordan Stotts from Moorhead. He was charged with trespassing.
According to Stotts’ criminal complaint, Stotts told the FBI that he drove down to Washington D.C. alone to attend a rally for then President Donald Trump because he wanted “to make his voice heard and be part of it.”
Stotts then went on to tell the FBI that he entered the U.S. Capitol with part of the crowd from the rally, just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. He’ll be prosecuted out of Washington D.C. due to the federal charges.MORE NEWS: Derek Chauvin Trial, April 9 Live Updates: Hennepin Co. Medical Examiner Dr. Baker Takes The Stand
Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- How Do Flyovers Come Together? (Good Question)
- Lose Or Damage Your COVID Vaccine Card? Here’s What To Do
- Clarifying COVID: How Are COVID-19 Community Coordinators Tackling Language Barriers?
- 10,000 Minnesota Twins Fans Fill Target Field For Unprecedented Home Opener