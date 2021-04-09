MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged a 26-year-old Lindstrom man in connection to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Jonah Elijah Westbury was arrested by FBI special agents Friday. He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, as well as parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Westbury is the third Minnesotan to be charged in connection to the insurrection, and the second in a 24-hour span.

On Thursday, officials announced Victoria White, 36 of Rochester, was arrested by FBI Minneapolis special agents. She was charged later that day.

Investigators say White made several posts about the Capitol attack on Facebook, and was seen in YouTube clips that day. Investigators say she helped a rioter reach an officer to attack him, and at one point tried to grab an officer’s shield. The FBI says White also did an interview about her involvement on a podcast.

The first Minnesotan accused of being involved in the insurrection at the Capitol was arrested and charged in March: 31-year-old Jordan Stotts from Moorhead. He was charged with trespassing.

According to Stotts’ criminal complaint, Stotts told the FBI that he drove down to Washington D.C. alone to attend a rally for then President Donald Trump because he wanted “to make his voice heard and be part of it.”

Stotts then went on to tell the FBI that he entered the U.S. Capitol with part of the crowd from the rally, just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. He’ll be prosecuted out of Washington D.C. due to the federal charges.

Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.