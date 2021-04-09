Derek Chauvin TrialHennepin Co. Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, Who Took Initial Autopsy Of George Floyd, Takes The Stand
By Marielle Mohs
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters rallied outside the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Friday evening, as the second week of the Derek Chauvin trial drew to a close.

A group of several dozen people closed down a block of 7th Street outside the courthouse. They purposely met at night in the rain to prove that they will not take a break in their fight for an end to what they call police brutality, and will show up day or night.

The event was organized by several coalitions, including CAIR Minnesota and Communities United Against Police Brutality.

Throughout the past two weeks of the trial, protesters called the testimony re-traumatizing. They say they can’t sleep, so that’s why they took to the streets, to find communal healing.

