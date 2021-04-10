MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bemidji Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Eliza Defoe, a 14-year-old who was last seen around Detroit Lakes on April 8.
Police say that it appears Defoe left Detroit Lakes voluntarily with a friend. They believe she is on her way either to the Bemidji area, or to Red Lake.
Police describe her as 5 foot 1, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She has a pierced right nostril and pierced ears. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with yellow and white crocs.
No photo of Defoe was provided. At this point, police say the investigation is not suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
