MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 and additional 12 deaths, as 30% of Minnesotans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 540,277 and 6,944 cumulative fatalities. Of the deaths reported Saturday, 10 took place in a private residence, and all but one involved a person 60 years or older. One person between the ages of 30 and 34 died in Stearns County.
Cases have been increasing in the past few weeks due to the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant which originated in the U.K., officials say. The seven-day average positivity rate reached 6.6% as of March 31, while at the end of February, it had declined to 3.5%. The Center for Disease Control says Minnesota is the state with the fourth highest seven-day case rate, averaging around 240 cases per 100,000 residents.
MORE: Hallie Q. Brown Helps Vaccinate Rondo Neighborhood
However, as of Thursday, the state has administered over 3.2 million vaccines; more than 45% of Minnesota’s population has received one dose. Over 83% of those 65 and older have received at least one shot, while 48% of those between the ages of 50 and 64 have received their first dose.
In the last 24 hours, more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests were processed; since the pandemic began last March, over 3.8 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.
Of those who have contracted the virus, 514,294 no longer need to self-isolate.
More On WCCO.com: