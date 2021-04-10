MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jerome Anthony Woodland, a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide on Wednesday.
The incident began on Wednesday afternoon; Minneapolis Fire Department and paramedics responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue where they found a woman in her 30s, dead. She showed signs of trauma, and police were called to the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as 38-year-old Nikkiyia Robinson. Her cause of death was determined to be sharp force trauma to the chest, and was ruled a homicide.
Officials on Saturday say they have identified a person of interest, and are asking the public’s help in finding 53-year-old Woodland. Police describe him as six feet tall, weighing 193 pounds, bald, and with facial hair.
Anyone who knows of Woodland’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
