MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for approximately 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products on Saturday.
The alert was issued due to concerns that the products may have caused Salmonella Hadar illness. The products were produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, a Pennsylvania establishment.
Officials say a recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.
FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retail locations that may receive the returned products from consumers should destroy this product immediately.
According to officials, the raw ground turkey products were produced from December 18, 2020 through December 29, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:
- 1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
The products bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.